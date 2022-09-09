Qualifying event of Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters set Sept. 16 in Manila

BOHOL, Philippines — The 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters is slated on September 16, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Manila.

The 3×3 tilt will serve as a qualifier for the larger and grander Cebu Masters from October 1 and 2, 2022, in SM Seaside City at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The top two teams to emerge from the Manila event will earn a ticket to the Cebu Masters where they will vie against the world’s best 3×3 squads.

The champion team in the September 16 competition will bag US$10,000 while the second-placer team will pocket $5,000 and a qualifying draw slot in the level 10 tournament.

Three Philippine teams will compete in the tournament, namely Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks, and Butuan Chooks.

“This is where the road to Cebu literally begins for our teams,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. “Even though we are the host of the Cebu Masters, nothing is a given. We need to win and get as many Philippine teams to Cebu.”

Already qualified for Cebu so far are Belgium’s Antwerp, Latvia’s Riga, the Netherlands’ Amsterdam, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Switzerland’s Lausanne, Mongolia’s Sansar, USA’s Omaha, Japan’s Utsunomiya, India’s Ludhiana, and Qatar’s Doha.

Looking to gain their Cebu Masters berths besides the three Philippine teams are Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar, Zaisan, and Zavkhan; Japan’s Saitama; and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur.

‘There’s no pushover team in this tournament and we need to put our foot on the pedal at all times,” said head coach Chico Lanete.

“If we blink, we’ll miss our chance for the Cebu Masters and that is the worst-case scenario.”

Currently, Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad composed of Cebuano Mac Tallo, Zac Huang Brandon Martinez, and Vince Tolentino are preparing for the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger in Malaysia taking place this weekend. /rcg

