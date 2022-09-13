Motornapping suspect in Naga City charged – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga police continue to monitor carnapping and motornapping activities in their area, reminding the public not to give criminals the opportunity to commit their lawless acts.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, said this after they filed a complaint for violation of Republic Act 10883 or The New Anti-Carnapping Law of the Philippines against the suspect, Christian Dave Misa, a resident of Barangay Labangon in Cebu City, last Monday, September 12, 2022.

Misa was arrested on September 9 after he took a motorcycle of a certain Joshua Navales, 19, that was parked outside a house in Sitio Teeners in Barangay Tuyan in the City of Naga, Cebu.

Upon background checking, Caadlawon said that this was the first offense of Misa in Naga City. However, they have yet to know if the suspect also had previous offenses in the other cities, since Misa is from Cebu City. That is why he is appealing to those who were also victimized by Misa to file a similar complaint against him.

Caadlawon said that the suspect did not disclose if he was operating with a group or just by himself. However, police said that the suspect had a cohort at that time but he managed to escape before the arrest was even made. Misa further claimed that he stole the motorcycle to be able to provide for his daily needs.

“Napark ni pero dili gyud ingun nga kinoral. Iya ning giguyod. It so happened nga nagpatrolya ang atoang patrol unahan mao to ang anak nakatawag dayun sa patrol…Timing sad kaayo nga nag roving perminte atoang patrol so mao ni usa sa elemento nga nadakpan dayun,” Caadlawon said.

Caadlawon said that the arrest of Misa is proof of the effectiveness of patrolling, especially in the interior parts of the city, as deterrence in crime occurrence.

