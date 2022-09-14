After joining village fiesta, deaf Lolo in Moalboal stabbed to death 

By: Paul Lauro September 14,2022 - 01:44 PM
TAN-AWA: Usa ka 74 anyos nga senior citizen ang napalgan nga nag buy-od ug dunay samad nga dinunggaban pasado alas sais sa buntag karong adlaw nga Myerkules, Septyembre 14, sa Barangay Bugho sa lungsod sa Moalboal. | Contributed Photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly man did not make it home on Wednesday, September 14, after joining a village fiesta in Moalboal town.

Remedio Goles, 74, was stabbed to death by still unidentified perpetrators. 

Residents in Brgy. Bugho found Goles, who is said to be deaf, lying on a grassy area around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. 

They alerted authorities about Goles’ presence when they discovered that he was bloodied and had multiple stab wounds on his body.

Police Staff Sergeant Kenneth Jerusalem of the Moalboal Police Station said Goles was immediately rushed to the hospital but died at around 9 a.m., or three hours later. 

Initial investigations from the police showed that Goles visited Upper Bugho Tuesday night where a fiesta disco was also held.

They believed that he was walking alone towards his home in Centro Bugho when the suspects attacked him.

Police also said the money inside his fanny pack was gone. 

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the identities of the suspect. 

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 69 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

