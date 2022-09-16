Saitama of Japan stuns Cebu Chooks; Manila Chooks beats Kuala Lumpur

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks had contrasting starts in their respective campaigns of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 International Quest on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Ayala Malls Solenad.

The Manila Chooks defeated Kuala Lumpur, 21-15, while Cebu Chooks, the world’s No. 29 3×3 squad stumbled in their game against Saitama of Japan, 11-13.

Nigerian bigman Henry Iloka and Chooks-to-Go head trainer Chico Lañete worked together to provide Chooks Manila’s win, to share the lead in Pool A.

Iloka scored 10 of Manila’s first 15 points while Lañete knocked down three straight deuces, including the game-winner.

Joining Manila Chooks on the winning side is world No. 7 Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy of Mongolia which defeated its sister team, Zavkhan, 22-12.

Delgernyam Davaasambuu poured 10 points, including the game-winning deuce with 1:15 left in the game.

In Pool B, Cebu Chooks was left stunned by the visiting Siberian-backed Saitama in their opening game.

Saitama surprised Cebu Chooks when it fielded in two Serbian imports in Marko Milakovic and Teodor Atanasov who dominated the painted area all game long.

Milakovic had seven points, while Atanasov scored four points.

Down by two points, Cebuano Mac Tallo had the chance to send the game into overtime, but his two-point attempt didn’t go in.

Tallo led Cebu Chooks with six points, while Mike Nzeusseu added four markers.

The Scores:

Pool A:

Manila 21 – Iloka 10, Lanete 7, Ando 2, Santos 2.

Kuala Lumpur 15 – Ting 6, Zhen 4, Gan 3, Liew 2.

Time: Chico Lanete – 2 (8:26)

Pool B:

Saitama 13 – Atanasov 7, Milakovic 4, Ozawa 1, Ochiai 1.

Cebu 11 – Tallo 6, Nzeusseu 4, Ramirez 1, Tolentino 0.

/dbs