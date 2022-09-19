Drilon, Singson named new members of Cebu City’s advisory council

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two more former national government officials have joined the body tasked to replicate Singapore’s best practices in the Queen City of the South.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, September 19 introduced former Sen. Franklin Drilon and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sec. Rogelio ‘Babes’ Singson as the newest members of the city’s Advisory Council.

“Today, we will have two distinguish gentlemen (in the Advisory Council),” said Rama.

Drilon and Singson are also expected to help Cebu City in its bid to reclaim easement zones, particularly in the city’s seven major rivers, and improve flood control projects.

The Advisory Council, among other purposes, was formed as part of the Rama administration’s goals of achieving a ‘Singapore-like Cebu City’.

Drilon’s most recent stint in the Senate was from 2017 to 2022 where he sat as the Senate Minority Leader while Singson was the Secretary of DPWH under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

In a speech, Drilon expressed gratitude toward the mayor and other city government officials for making him part of the Advisory Council.

“I am glad Mayor Mike has put forward a mission of a Singapore-like Cebu City,” said Drilon.

“We will do our best, whether we succeed or not. (But) if there is something I can guarantee, our willingness to help… we look forward to be able to see a Singapore-like Cebu City,” he added.

Other ex-national government officials that form part of Cebu City’s Advisory Council are former Environment and Natural Resources Sec. Roy Cimatu and former PNP chief Debold Sinas.

