Suspect in stabbing radio anchorman in NegOr surrenders



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the stabbing of a radio anchorman in Barangay Himucdongon, Mabinay town in Negros Oriental surrendered on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The suspect, Charles Amada, 48, a farmer, and a resident of the said barangay, surrendered to Himucdongon barangay captain Josephine Amada, who is the wife of the suspect’s brother.

The suspect surrendered right after he stabbed Renato Blanco using a 10-inch knife on Sunday, said Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega in his press statement on Monday, September 19, 2022.

After surrendering to Barangay Captain Josephine, the suspect was turned over to the police. He had in his possession the 10-inch knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Charles is currently undergoing an inquest proceeding for his murder offense as of this posting. He is currently detained at the Mabinay Police Station.

Quoting the initial outcome of the investigation of Mabinay police, Vega said that police there responded to a call from Barangay Captain Josephine at 6:10 p.m. on September 18 regarding this incident.

The victim, Blanco, a radio anchorman of 102.1 DYRY FM of Mabinay Radio Station, went to his friend’s house, Wilbert Amada, on Sunday, September 18. Wilbert is the older brother of Charles.

Accordingly, with no apparent reason, Charles appeared there and stabbed the victim in his right clavicle.

Investigators said Charles might have had a personal grudge against the victim for allegedly criticizing his family in his radio program.

Blanco was immediately rushed to Mabinay Community Hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

“The Mabinay police is now investigating the incident. I commend Hon. Josephine Amada, Barangay Captain of Himucdungon, Mabinay, in Negros Oriental, facilitated the surrender and turn-over to the responding police for proper disposition. As public servants, we are committed to performing our duties and responsibilities with the highest sense of integrity and accountability,” Vega said.

