DOH rehab facility head: We hope the lot will be donated to us

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Department of Health Treatment and Rehabilitation Center-Cebu City (DOH TRC-Cebu City) hopes the lot where the facility stands will be donated to them by the Capitol or the Cebu Provincial government and the lot issue surrounding the Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital will be resolved soon.

Dr. Jasmin Peralta, chief of hospital of the DOH TRC-Cebu City, said she hoped that the lot would be donated to them because the facility had been serving not just Cebuanos, who were drug and alcohol dependents, but also individuals from Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

Peralta said that the facility was the first and only public female rehabilition center in the country.

Demand letters

The DOH TRC-Cebu City is one of three facilities in the area to have been given a demand letter by the Cebu Provincial government ordering them to vacate the facilities within 15 days.

The other two are the Jagobiao Barangay Hall and the Eversley Childs Sanitarium Hospital.

The demand letters were sent by the the provincial government through its legal office to Dr. Peralta for the DOH TRC-Cebu City, Jagobiao Barangay Captain Michael Masinas for the Jagobiao barangay hall, and the management of the Eversley Childs Sanitarium Hospital.

In the demand letter dated Sept, 8, 2022, they were asked to vacate the areas where their buildings were located.

The demand letter states that that the province is the lawful owner of the lot surrounding the Eversley Childs Sanitarium with an estimated total area of 25.554 hectares.

Prayer, lot donation

Despite this, Peralta has remained optimistic and has reiterated that she is hoping that this will be resolved and that the lot will be donated to them.

“Everything happens for a reason. May purpose naman ang lahat. Prayer lang namin na sana ito ang way na madonate ito (lot). Sa min kasi this is the first and only female facility in the whole country,” she said

(Everything happens for a reason. All things have a purpose. Our prayer is that we hope that this is the way that this can be donated (lot). Because for us, this is the first and only female facility in the whole country.)

“We are helping these people who are victims of drugs. Although some of them are persons deprived of liberty, but they have a lot of trauma-related issues that we really need to help, and this is a facility that we are developing, for now. Wala naman kasi facility na pambabae (there is no facility like this for female patients) mostly are for males,” she said.

“I am really thankful na nagkaroon kami ng ganito. Prayer talaga namin na sana there will be a way na baka sakali may magawa, manegotiate, sana madonate na lang sa amin,” said Peralta.

(I am really thankful that they have something like this [facility]. Our prayer is that there will be way that perhaps that can be done, that they can negotiate, and we hope that the lot will be donated to us.)

Peralta said that the less than a hectare rehabilitation facility could accommodate over 100 patients. Currently, there are 31 patients confined at the center.

brgy hall, Eversley hospital

But for Jagobiao Barangay Captain Masinas, he admitted that the barangay had no documents to prove that they owned the lot where the barangay hall was situated.

The barangay hall was built in the area in the 1980s, he said.

Masinas said whatever developments they had undertaken were asked to the Eversley Childs Sanitarium since what they knew then that it was the latter’s property.

The barangay captain said that they had no other area to build a barangay hall.

He also said that they had yet to give a letter of no objection to the provincial government confirming that it was the owner of the lot.

As for the Eversley Childs Sanitarium Hospital, the management informed CDN Digital, who visited the hospital this Monday, that the heads of the hospital still had to meet to discuss the matter.

RELATED STORIES

Netizen accuses nurses at Talisay City hospital of allegedly ‘treating them poorly’

Councilor wants VSMMC waiting area for patients’ guardians

Capitol to look into hospitals, ‘lazy’ doctors who refer patients to VSMMC

Capitol mulls creating body tasked to manage all district, provincial hospitals

Provincial hospitals urged: Manage suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases properly

Capitol to partner with private HMOs for provincial hospital services

/dbs