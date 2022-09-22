MCPO exec to boarding house owners: Require renters to present IDs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is encouraging owners of boarding houses, apartments, lodges, hotels, and similar establishments in Mandaue City to require renters to present an Identification Card or an ID.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said that since the holiday season was fast approaching, there might be groups or individuals who would visit Cebu and rent rooms or apartments so they could plan to commit crimes in the city especially now that restrictions had been eased.

Oriol said that they had already met with barangay captains regarding this and had already asked owners of these establishments to report to the barangays if they had detected new and suspicious personalities.

By requiring IDs, this would help them know the identities of individuals entering the city or the groups or personalities who might have bad motives in entering Cebu, Oriol said.

He said that barangay tanods were also told to monitor these kind of establishments.

Oriol said though that they had yet to receive reports that there would be big groups who would be coming to Cebu.

Despite this, he said that they were implementing this as part of their security measures for the upcoming holiday season.

Oriol said that they noted that during every December, there were numerous people from different provinces of the country coming to Cebu.

He said their police personnel would be deployed to different areas in the city especially where people would usually converge.

RELATED STORIES

MCPO to add 2 police stations when class B status gets PNP OK

Consolacion cop chief: CCTV ordinance’s passing a big help in police probes

Police after drug groups operating in Cebu province – official

Gwen declares ‘all-out war’ vs drugs

More kidnappings show drug problem is coming back – Dela Rosa

To set record straight, PNP says only 27 kidnapping cases so far in 2022

PNP chief recalibrating ‘drug war’ in villages

/dbs