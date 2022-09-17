Zafra to PNP: Delimit the jurisdiction of 3 police stations, activate 2 new ones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City official is pushing for the activation of two more police stations here to ensure police visibility in the mountain barangays.

One of these police stations, located in the mountains of Barangay Malubog, was already inaugurated last July 26 but this remains to be an extension of the Talamban Police Station, according to Councilor Philip Zafra.

The structure that will accommodate the second one in the mountain barangay of Adloan is yet to be built, he added.

During the City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 14, legislators passed a resolution by Zafra requesting the Philippine National Police (PNP) to approve the activation of two more police stations under the jurisdiction of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

If approved, the PNP will then endorse the city’s request fo the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for final approval.

“Importante to atong resolusyon nga masumiter didto as one of the supporting documents for consideration na g’yod,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Saturday, Sept. 17.

At present, there are a total of 11 police station in Cebu City.

New Police Stations

The proposed Police Station 12 in Barangay Malubog also covers the mountain barangays of Babag, Bonbon, Buot, Busay, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sinsin, Sirao, Sudlon 1, and Sudlon 2.

READ: Police Station 12 now operational in Cebu City

The proposed Police Station 13, on the other hand, will have jurisdiction over Barangays Adlaon, Cambinocot, Guba, Lusaran, Paril, Tabunan, Tagbao, and Taptap.

At the same time, Zafra’s approved resolution urges the PNP to delimit the coverage of existing police stations that are now located in Barangays Mabolo (Station 4), Pardo (Station 7), and Talamban (Station 8).

Under his proposal, Police Station 4 will now cover Barangays Apas, Banilad, Carreta, Hipodromo, Kasambagan, Lahug, Luz, and Mabolo.

Police Station 7 will have jurisdiction over Barangays Basak Pardo, Bulacao, Cogon, Poblacion Pardo, Inayawan, and Kinasang-an while Police Station 8 will cover Barangays Agsungot, Bacayan, Binaliw, Budlaan, Mabini, Pit-os, Pulangbato, San Jose, Tagbao, and Talamban.

Quick Police Response

Zafra said the creation of two more police stations in Cebu City will ensure efficient and effective delivery of services especially to mountain residents. It will facilitate quick police response and improve crime recording and reporting.

The move, he said, would also ensure the safety of tourists who are visiting the different tourism spots in the mountain barangays.

“The resulting high economic activity in the mountain areas necessitates the establishment of an additional two fixed and functional numbered police stations to be located in Barangay Malubog and Barangay Adlaon,” part of Zafra’s resolution read.

Zafra said CCPO, being a type A city police station, can have a maximum of 20 police stations.

