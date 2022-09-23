Patronal visit of Nuestra Señora de Regla starts Sept. 26

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The patronal visit of the image of the Nuestra Señora De Regla in Lapu-Lapu City will start on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The image will first visit the St. Augustine Parish on Olango Island and will stay there until September 30, 2022.

Aside from the St. Augustine Parish, the image will also visit San Roque Parish in Cordova. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Barangay Babag, Barangay Looc, Barangay Gun-ob, Barangay Pajo, Barangay Poblacion, Our Lady of Good Voyage in Airbase, Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Barangay Mactan, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Barangay Pajac, St. Therese Chapel at Indian Aerospace University (IAU), and Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish in Barangay Mactan.

The activity is part of the fiesta celebration of Nuestra Señora De Regla Parish in November. The patronal visit will end on November 12, 2022.

Due to this, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has inspected the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño in preparation for the said activity.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of DRRMO, said that they choose Hilton Wharf for transporting the image because the port is not crowded compared to Angasil Wharf.

“Mas samok ngadto sa Angasil unya naa man gud didto’y daghang tawo kay gigamit siya sa public transport. Mga tawo, goods. Dinhi (Hilton Wharf) kay under construction but under control,” Bañacia said.

He added that they will also deploy a rescue team that will accompany the boat that will carry the image to Sta. Rosa Port in Olango Island. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Ahong asks guidance for all Oponganons from Virgin of the Rule