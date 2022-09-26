Cebu City police after two ‘drunk men’ for causing alarm in Brgy. Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office is looking for two men who were caught on a security camera throwing bottles in a sitio in Barangay Lahug.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they will be working to find out the identities of two individuals who appeared to be drunk so they can file a formal complaint of Alarm and Scandal against them.

A video of this incident was posted online. However, the post was already deleted as of this posting.

“Dili nato ni palagpason considering nga naay CCTV nga nakuha. We have to find by all means a way to identify these persons para mafile-lan nato og kaso,” Parilla said.

(We won’t let this pass, considering that there is a CCTV footage. We have to find by all means a way to identify these persons so that we can file a case against them.)

With this incident, Parilla directed Cebu City policemen to be more visible, especially on weekends and in areas where late night drinking sessions are common.

“It seems na they are no longer afraid of our laws. So, by all means, our directives sa Station 4 and intel personnel to file appropriate charges over this,” he added.

Parilla added that they will be the ones who will file formal complaints against these two men who appeared to be drunk, adding that this should serve as a warning, at the same time, a lesson for all.

“If ever makainom, dili nato isulod sa atoang ulo. Atoang isud sa tyan kay basin og magmahay afterwards…Inig ma file-lan na og kaso, usa pa magmahay,” he said.

(If ever you drink alcohol, let’s not put it in our heads. Put it in our stomachs because you may regret it afterwards. When a case is filed, that’s when you will regret it.)

