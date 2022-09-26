Police to gun owners: Be responsible

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gun owners or gun holders must be responsible when possessing their guns and never use these as a means of intimidation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made this statement after an incident where one gun holder allegedly attempted to intimidate another person whom he had an altercation with outside a grocery store in Cebu City on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

In a post last Saturday, Sept. 24, the son, a certain Ken, said that his father received a threat from a man, whom the latter had an argument with outside a grocery store in Cebu City.

Ken stated that the man allegedly ‘showed a gun’ to his father, ‘in an apparent form of aggression, window down’, somewhat like his father was being threatened.

Ken also claimed that the man told his father that he had a Permit to Carry Firearms Outside His Residence (PTCFOR).

For his part, Parilla said that the man was allowed to carry a gun as he reportedly has PTCFOR but this did not mean that he could use this to intimidate another person.

“That is only a privilege nga makadala ka og armas (that you can bring a gun). You are given the privilege so you must be a responsible gun holder so if ever dunay mga violations, pwede nato i complain sa (there are violations, then we can file a complaint at) CSU for suspension or cancellation of his license and permit to carry,” Parilla said.

Just like the PNP, Parilla said that even though they were authorized to bring their guns, they could only use it once there would be a threat to their lives.

“Pwede sya magfile (He can file an) administrative complaint ngadtu sa (to the) RCSU so that the RCSU can conduct their own investigation if it warrants the suspension or cancellation of his license and permit to carry,” he said.

For his part, Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that they were now conducting an investigation to confirm the identity of the alleged person and requested to the office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the plate number of the vehicle.

Once they would be able to confirm this, Regidor said that they would again coordinate with the complainant in pursuing the case and later on coordinate and recommend this case to the Civil Security Group office for the revocation of licenses.

