Security guard, angry at being dumped by alleged live-in partner, kills her and her hubby

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A security guard did not take it well when his alleged live in partner of four months dumped him and left him on Sunday, Sept. 25, so that she could make up with her estranged husband.

The security guard took matters in his own hands and followed the alleged live-in partner to her husband’s house inside the CICC compound in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City on Monday morning, Sept. 26.

The security guard found the couple inside the house and shot them dead.

Celso Lauro Jr., the suspect in the killings, was arrested when he tried to flee from the scene and was caught as he was trying to board a bus leaving the area, said Police Major Lean Ray Endozo, chief of the Centro police station.

Endozo said that Lauro, a security guard, admitted to killing the couple.

Lauro also later told reporters, who interviewed him at the Centro Police Station detention cell, that he had no regrets in killing the couple.

“Gituyuan mana, wala gyuy pagmahay,” said the suspect, Lauro, who used a firearm, he got when he joined the government’s local action group.

(It was a thing that I had done so I had no regrets for doing it.)

He was referring to killing his alleged live-in partner, Maria Chona Oro, 39; and her husband, Romeo Oro, 38, that morning inside their house.

Investigation showed that at past 7 a.m. today, Maria Chona and her husband Romeo were heard arguing in their house.

A few minutes later, Lauro arrived at the CICC area and asked where the Oros’ house was. He was told where it was and he headed there. Minutes later shots rang out and the the couple were found dead inside their house.

Endozo said they were preparing to file a case of two counts of murder against Lauro, who was detained at the Centro Police Station detention cell.

Lauro in a statement said that he had allegedly been in a relationship and had been living together with Maria Chona for four months already.

He said that Maria Chona and her husband Romeo had allegedly broken up then and that was when he (Lauro) and Maria Chona allegedly agreed to live together as a couple.

“Ako gyud siya’ng giingnan basta musulod ka ani atoang relasyon, wala na gyuy back-outay, ingun man siya nga dili na siya mubalik (sa akoa)” said Lauro.

(I told her that if we will go into this relationship, there will be no backing out and she told me that she will not go back [to her husband].)

But last Sunday, Sept. 25, Maria Chona left her and Lauro’s rented house in a Mandaue barangay and returned home to her husband’s home in the CICC.

And on Monday, Sept. 26, Lauro traced Maria Chona to her husband’s house and shot them dead.

Aside from that, Lauro also claimed that Maria Chona borrowed from him P30,000 and had not paid him yet.

He also claimed that he was angry that Maria Chona told her husband about their relationship.

Romeo Oro, one of the victims, was also a security guard but he was connected to another agency.

Police Major Endozo said that they were verifying the claims of the suspect as the investigation on the killing continued.

But Endozo said that with Lauro’s claims, he (Endozo) believed that the motive for the killings was personal.

/dbs