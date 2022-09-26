Ormoc Kingfishers make waves in Ateneo de Cebu invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Ormoc Kingfisher Swim Team dominated almost half of the 122 events of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational Swim Meet held at the SHS-AdC swimming pool in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on September 24 and 25, 2022.

The visiting Kingfishers finished their campaign with a whopping 47 gold medals along with 28 silvers, and 31 bronze medals, which translated to 3,582 points.

The host team, the Magis Eagles Swimming Team, finished second with 2,101 points from their four gold medals, 16 silvers, and 17 bronze medals.

The University of San Carlos (USC) rounded off the top three teams with 1,927 total points. They finished with nine gold medals, 12 silver medals, and seven bronze medals.

The Kingfishers which bagged 15 gold medals in day one, were relentless on the final day as they harvested 32 more gold medals.

Their lopsided outing was headed by Eli Dylan Macabeo, who won nine gold medals.

Macabeo had six golds on the second day after topping the boys 9-10-years old 100-meter freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, and the boys 12-under 200m medley relay.

Atasha Angielyn Dela Torre, who won three gold medals in day one, added five more golds in the final day for a total of eight gold medals.

She ruled the women’s 18 & over 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle.

Denise Mariae Estrera joined the gold medal spree by harvesting seven gilts over the weekend.

Estrera who bagged three gilts in day one, added four more on Sunday. She dominated the girls 11-12 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, and 50m butterfly.

Princess Dela Cruz earned six gold medals for Ormoc Kingfishers. She added four more gilts on Monday by topping the girls 8-and-under 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, and 50m freestyle.

The team also ruled seven relay events and five other more individual events.

Gold medalists for the Magis Eagles’ Randy Gabriel Lacierda (boys 15-17 100m and 50m freestyles) and Febreonna Limosnero (girls 11-12 50m freestyle).

USC’s Jehaosh Reign Garrido earned five gold medals by lording the men’s 18-and-over 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle.

