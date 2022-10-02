2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters: Omaha 3Ball ousts Cebu Chooks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Despite the roaring cheers from Cebuano fans on the sidelines, Cebu Chooks crashed out of the main draw in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters after losing to Omaha 3Ball of the United States, 21-14, on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

It was a surprising turnout for the American squad who started their campaign badly after losing to world No. 3 Antwerp of Belgium in their first match.

The Americans made a stunning comeback against the favored home team with a late scoring run to seal their victory and punched their way into the playoffs set later today.

Malik Hluchoweckyj led Omaha 3Ball with nine points, and one assist, while Trey Bardsley and Dylan Travis each scored five points, and Mitch Hahn had two points.

Bigman Mike Harry Mike Harry Nzeusseu led Cebu Chooks’ losing effort with his eight-point outing. The former LPU Pirate also tallied six rebounds.

Cebu’s pride, Mac Tallo had a rough outing, scoring only three points and had a terrible 1-of-8 outside shooting. Brandon Ramirez chipped in three points and three rebounds.

Cebu Chooks was leading, 3-1, in the start of the game, but Omaha 3Ball slowly chipped the lead away until they tied the game at 6-all from Bardsley’s basket with 7:22 left.

Bardsley then scored a two-pointer that gave Omaha 3Ball the lead for the first time, 8-6, while Nzeusseu responded with his own basket, to cut it to a one-point deficit, 7-8.

However, the Americans retaliated with 3-0 scoring run which stretched their lead to, 11-7, with 5:32 left.

Cebu Chooks fought back with every baskets made by the Americans, but couldn’t keep up with the latter’s hot shooting.

The Americans ballooned their lead as much seven points, 18-11, and went on sealing the game, 21-14, from Hluchoweckyj and Bardsley’s back-to-back baskets.

It was a complete contrast for both Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks which reached the knockout stage in last May’s Manila Masters.

Earlier, Manila Chooks was eliminated by Doha QSC of Qatar in the qualifying draw, 16-21.

Meanwhile, the playoffs starts at 4 p.m. today with Antwerp squaring off with Saitama of Japan. Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy will face Utsonomiya Brex in the other playoff match.

Riga of Latvia and Laussane of Switzerland will lock horns, while Omaha 3Ball and Amsterdam of Netherlands completes the playoffs cast.

The champion team of this max-level FIBA 3×3 tilt will pocket a whopping USD $40,000, while the runners-up will receive USD $30,000.

/dcb