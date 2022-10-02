Police chief: 500 law enforcers, force multipliers deployed to secure Talisay City streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More law enforcers and force multipliers will be seen on the streets of Talisay City as an estimated 500 policemen, village watchers and volunteers had already been deployed there starting last Saturday, Oct. 1.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said this was to secure the expected crowd influx attending several fiesta-related activities set to happen in the city.

Caballes said that they had received 60 police personnel as augmentation from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for the security of the coming annual fiesta of the city, which would be on Oct. 15.

Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Talisay City Traffic Operations and Development Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, among others, were also those who would help the Talisay police in securing for this city-wide celebration.

The send-off of these personnel happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in front of the Talisay City Hall.

Caballes added that some members of fraternities in the city also volunteered to become marshalls for the coming concert there.

Since this would be the comeback of fiesta activities following the height of the pandemic, Caballes said they had anticipated crowds gathering in the city, almost in all concerned areas there.

“Atoang gi expect na daghan ang magattend. Daghan og deploy ang concert, Inasal Festival (Halad Inasal) ug Ms. Talisay,” Caballes said.

(We expect that many will attend. Many will also be deployed in the concert, Inasal Festival (Halad Inasal), and Ms. Talisay.)

“24 hours na atoang deployment pero kung naay dagkong events, didto ta mo deploy ug more personnel pareha sa city hall, naay night activities,” he added.

(Our deployment will now be for 24 hours but we will deploy in places where big events are held and more personnel will be sent there like at the city hall where there are night activities.)

Caballes further appeals to the public to follow the guidelines and help police in keeping the peace and order for city’s annual fiesta celebration in honor of their patron saint, Sta. Teresa de Avila.

/dbs