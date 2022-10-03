Cebuana siblings continue BJJ mastery in UAE

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Malilay sisters once again showcased their prowess in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) after winning a gold medal each in their respective categories in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) International Tour-Asia Continental Pro-Gi 2022 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE over the weekend.

Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe Malilay, who represented the Atrixion MMA Academy of Dubai, UAE, dominated their respective categories to finish with a gold medal each in the tournament.

The 17-year-old Eliecha Zoe ruled the youth women’s blue belt gi 40-kilogram category by beating Merah Talal Alsaeedi of Abu Dhabi via a kimura arm lock submission after transitioning from a triangle choke in the gold medal round.

Eliecha Zoe advanced to the gold medal round by winning against local jiu-jitsu athlete Alghala Alhosani.

Meanwhile, Alsaeedi advanced to the gold medal round by beating Eliecha Zoe’s rival, Rauda Nasser Alshamsi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, via points, 6-3.

On the other hand, the 14-year-old Ellise Xoe faced a familiar opponent, Latifa Ismail Alali, in the gold medal round of the teen girls’ gi yellow belt 40kg category. Before that, she faced Alali in the qualifying round and beat the latter, 9-3.

Alali bounced back by defeating Latifa Bamadhaf to qualify for the gold medal round.

However, Ellise Xoe, who defeated Alali last September 26 in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, scored a repeat win. Ellise Xoe won by points, 4-2, in come-from-behind fashion to win the gold medal.

Alali was leading by two points in the early stages of their match, but the young Cebuana jiu-jitsu prospect turned the tables by passing her guard and transitioning for a side control to earn enough points to beat her opponent.

In addition, Ormoc City’s Edman Pole bagged a bronze medal in the men’s gi black-belt masters 2 62kg division.

