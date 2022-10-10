BE Grand Resort Bohol welcomes the return of Tour de Cebu after a two-year break

BE Grand Resort Bohol has been a part of Tour de Cebu for many years. And with its comeback after a two-year hiatus, the hotel was elated to welcome the participants, providing them with deluxe accommodations and an experience like no other.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Friday, all participants of this year’s installation of Tour de Cebu arrived at Tubigon Port after the opening ceremonies and pre-event activities in Cebu City.

The country’s only historic car rally brought participants through the many scenic spots of the Visayas, including the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). The participating vintage cars crossed the famous expressway and convoyed to Pier 3 to depart for Bohol.





















The arrival of Tour de Cebu 2022 participants at Tubigon Port signified the beginning of the 1000-km rally that lasted for a couple of days, exploring the roads of the island province. Moreover, the rally’s first leg was capped off with welcome cocktails prepared by BE Grand Resort’s hospitable staff.

BE Grand Resort Bohol has prepared many exciting things to enjoy at the deluxe hotel for the coming months. Stay tuned and visit ​​https://begrandbohol.com/!

According to BE Group President and CEO Grand Benedicto, BE Group is committed to having a heart for tourism and beautiful developments.

“Supporting Tour de Cebu and bringing it to Bohol is our way of promoting tourism and Bohol in particular. We have always believed that Bohol and Cebu are twin cities,” Benedicto said.

He also expressed that after this year’s hosting of TDC, BE Grand Resort Bohol will be relaunching other food outlets, with better and more unique offerings as well as their BE Grand Convention Centre which caters to the MICE market.

Their BE Grand Convention is now open to accept bookings for conventions and events of as many as 800 people.

Currently, BE Grand Resort Bohol is the only resort hotel on the island that can accommodate a huge capacity in one single floor plate.

For this October, the resort is hosting the OSHDAP, UAP, and Filipino Homes National Convention with an estimated guest count of 200 to 800 people.

“Like TDC, we will make BE Grand bigger and better in the years to come,” Benedicto added.

With a contemporary design and laid-back waterfront, BE Grand Resort Bohol is an idyllic home away from home. It is situated on the exclusive oasis of Panglao Island and enjoys a balmy climate all year round.





















Boasting dining options and a blissfully wonderful spa experience, BE Grand Resort Bohol offers engaging service alongside a modern design incorporating an infusion of local flair. All this and more makes the luxury hotel an excellent place for Tour de Cebu 2022.

In an interview with the media, The Monkey Bar Chef Jenzel Fontilla admitted that driving Mr. Grand Benedicto’s very own 550 Spyder was exhilarating. But the aftermath of it brought him back pain and sunburn. Despite that, Fontilla found comfort at BE Grand Resort after a long drive with the vintage sports car.

“There’s no place like BE Grand Resort. Coming inside is like receiving a very tight hug from the services they offer—the accommodation, the food and drinks they have. And you have a very beautiful beachfront,” Fontilla said.

Driving a Jaguar Kougar for the 1000-km car rally surely put a scare on the chest of blogger and CNN Philippines Motoring Editor James Deakin. But all that was relieved by BE Grand Resort.

“I love the rooms, especially the villas. The villas here are just lazy. They have their own lazy river around it right by your doorstep. So, as soon as you hop into your veranda, you can go straight for a swim. It’s unlike any other place I’ve been to. Of course, the staff are just incredible, so friendly and warm,” Deakin shared.

Experience an island paradise getaway at BE Grand Resort Bohol with their promos! Take a Rainy Days Retreat in Bohol’s #LuxuryHideaway at BE Grand Resort Bohol for as low as Php 5,800 per night.

