Rama orders “aggressive and massive” restoration of sidewalks and setbacks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — His plan to make Cebu City just like Singapore is far from over.

This time, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he will issue an Executive Order (EO) that will focus on the recovery of sidewalks and the restoration of setbacks as a means to help solve the city’s congestion problems.

Rama announced his plan on Monday, October 3, after he also made a report of his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office.

“In the days going forward, we will have to focus on the recovery of sidewalks and setbacks. And I am very proud and talked with ex-secretary Mike Dino. (He) also will take the lead, and I wish (Cebu City councilor) Mary Ann de los Santos will be helping him in recovering (sidewalks and setbacks), especially gikan diri sa Inmaculada on the way to Busay,” Rama said.

And while he is yet to specify the date for the issuance of his new EO, Rama already identified personalities who will lead this “aggressive” and “massive” restoration campaign.

Rama tasked Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Management Board chairperson and lawyer Rico Rey Francis “Koko” Holganza to lead this campaign since CCTO will also be the primary beneficiary of this initiative.

The mayor shared that he also discussed the matter with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who expressed her support on the city’s plan to recover its sidewalks and setbacks.

Since he assumed the Office of the Mayor on July 1, Rama has been focused on implementing programs that will lead to the fulfillment of his dream to make Cebu City Singapore-like.

Rama said he wanted his plan to recover sidewalks and setbacks to start along Gorordo Avenue. This will then proceed to Salinas Drive, especially at the vicinity of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Central Visayas (TEDSA-7) office in Barangay Lahug.

Next on his list are the other major thoroughfares here.

Rama said that while the campaign is City Hall initiated, he still expects the support of the 80 barangays.

Barangay officials, he said, will have to show their “mettle” and help get rid of all forms of obstructions that are found on the sidewalks and setbacks within their respective jurisdictions.

Also, Rama sought the help of the Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) through President Charles Kenneth Co in ensuring the success of the city’s new undertaking.

“(There will be) no sacred cow. We must bring authority and government being felt. No Singapore-like Cebu City if somebody will be taking the law into their hand and will not respect authority and order,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Rama envisions a Singapore-like Cebu City

Bid for ‘Singapore-like’ Cebu City: Police to implement ‘Oplan Disiplina’ by Oct. 1

CCTO ‘stepping up’ in putting order in Cebu City roads

CCTO to operate upgraded traffic system in 18 major intersections soon

/dcb