Slater Young makes a Vlog on the things people need to do after getting their homes flooded

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Slater Young does it again!

The Pinoy Big Brother winner is again winning his followers’ hearts after creating a short Vlog about how to rebuild your homes after being flooded.

But before this video, Young originally uploaded a Vlog on how to start one’s dream house, last November 14.

Read: Slater Young entertains followers by sharing tips and gadgets he uses at the #Skypod

After a couple of minutes, he decided to take it down saying that it was not an appropriate video to share that day due to the calamity that left thousands homeless after getting their homes flooded.

Young then took to his Twitter account and tweeted this:

And true to his word, Young quickly uploaded a video on how one can bounce back after having their home flooded.

In the 3:51 video Young tackled the gas, the electrical aspect of the house, and the moldings.

He uploaded this video titled “ House got flooded? Do this right after,” on November 15, 2020, and as of November 16 the video has been viewed 32,000 times.

Young did not also miss the chance to include all the donation links for the victims of typhoon Ulysses in this video. /dbs