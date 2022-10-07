Toledo City Trojans resume campaign in PCAP online chess Oct. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans resume their campaign in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022.

The Trojans which reached the semifinals in the second conference earlier this year will face the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in their first match and the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles in their second game.

The Trojans who currently occupy the No. 4 spot in the Southern Division standings have four wins with two losses worth 74.5 points. They are behind the Palawan Queen’s Gambit with the same win-loss record, but with higher accumulated points of 82.5.

In their most recent match, the Trojans lost to the Davao Chess Eagles, 5.5-15.5, last Wednesday.

Nonetheless, the Trojans have a huge chance of sweeping their two matches tomorrow based on the current win-loss records of Camarines-Iriga and Surigao.

Camarines-Iriga holds a 4-3 (win-loss) record good for the No. 5 spot, while Camarines-Iriga is at the No. 6 spot with the same record, but with lower accumulated points.

The second conference runner-up, Iloilo Kisela Knights currently leads the team standings with an unbeaten 5-0 (win-loss) card followed by Davao with a 5-1 (win-loss) slate.

The Trojans will field in the same core roster comprised of International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Rommel Ganzon, Allan Pason, Christopher Tubalado, Glen Pardillo, Ronald Ganzon, and Richard Natividad.

They also welcomed their newest female woodpusher, NM Ella Grace Moulic of Davao City.

