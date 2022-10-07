Sirius Star Pilipinas ends 4th PH tour: Cheers from crowd buoy American ballers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sirius Star Pilipinas comprised of American ballers has successfully capped off their “Fourth Philippine Tour” which ran from Sept. 23, 2022 to Oct. 3, 2022 around Visayas and Mindanao.

The team headed by well-known Cebuano coach Albert Alocillo of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers and United States (US)-based Ballup Sporting of Anthony Winningham visited numerous cities including Tagum in Davao del Norte, Tagbilaran City, Buenavista and Talibon towns in Bohol.

They capped off their last remaining exhibition games in Alcantara and Minglanilla towns in Cebu last week. They faced the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors men’s basketball team in their final exhibition game at the Minglanilla sports complex last Oct. 3, 2022, treating the locals to topnotch basketball action.

For Alocillo, it was an amazing experience for him and the team because of the overwhelming cheers from the crowd in every game.

“Our six games tour in Mindanao was amazing. We also played Cebu and Bohol, we are overwhelmed with warm welcome for all the people. Thank you so much for your warm welcome,” said Alocillo.

The annual basketball tour was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after taking a two-year hiatus due to travel restrictions.

The Sirius Star Pilipinas’ core roster is comprised of Winningham, Aaron Castro from New Jersey, Dru Smith of Kansas City, Dajuan Allen of Ohio, Illinois’ Kamaal Power, and Martell Miller.

They’re reinforced by Cebuano PBA player Lyndon Colina and two African bigmen in Rich Onyeka Managor from Nigeria, who plays for the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers in Cesafi and Pape Alpha Gueye of Senegal.

Alocillo said that they were already planning to tap more talented players from around the United States for next year’s tour.

“Our next plan is to have multiple teams from the major cities in America, such as NY, Chicago, Kansas, Miami, we will have our own league. I just wanna give entertainment and learning to our basketball community and to be able to contribute change in mindset,” added Alocillo.

Besides the exhibition games, the tour also included basketball clinic for youngsters with the foreign players, making their visit more fruitful.

“Our areas and influence are expanding by the grace of God. For those who constantly follow us, you can expect more high quality games right in front of you,” Alocillo concluded.

/dbs