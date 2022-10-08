Cordova execs to check if MCWD has fixed its septage treatment plant’s equipment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Government of Cordova will inspect the septage treatment plant in Barangay San Miguel on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said that he already ordered their Rural Health Unit (RHU) to conduct an inspection in the facility.

The septage treatment plant was owned by the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), under a contract agreement with the EnviroKonsult Equipment and Services, Inc.

“Karong Lunes, akong paadtoan sa amoang RHU ug sa amoang doktor ug sa among inspector para atong ma-check kung unsa katinuod nga ilaha nang giayo ang ilang septage,” Suan said.

Suan issued a cease and desist order against the septage treatment plant on Sept. 26, 2022, after some residents complained about the alleged foul odor emitted from the septage facility.

MCWD has earlier stated that they were implementing measures to contain the foul odor from the facility by buying some chemicals.

However, Suan said that MCWD and its contractor had not reported to them yet on what actions had already been taken to address the problem.

“So as of this time, since wala pa nila napakita nato nga naayo na ang ilang equipment, mao na nga padayon pa ang atong cease and desist order sa ilang pag-operate,” he added.

(So as of this time, since they still could not show us that their equipment had been fixed, that is why our cease and desist order for them to operate is still in effect.)

