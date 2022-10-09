Port of Cebu breaks record: P4.5B revenues in September; ABAMS launched

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu) continues to exceed its collection target, this time for the month of September, with collections amounting to P4.5 billion.

The Port exceeded its collection target by P 1.134 billion or 33.81 percent, making its September 2022 revenues its biggest so far. This translates to a P1.7 billion or 59.43 percent year-on-year growth, the Port of Cebu said in a statement.

“With everyone’s renewed commitment and revved-up enthusiasm, we again crossed the Four-Billion-Peso mark we first breached in July. We have also set the Port’s highest quarterly collection this year at P12.38 Billion,” District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza said.

From January to September, the Port earned a total collection of P32.574 billion posting a surplus of P4.314 billion or 15.26 percent.

Mendoza attributed their success to the dedication and active participation of the Port’s personnel in the implementation of reform programs introduced by the bureau and the support of their stakeholders and partner agencies.

With only a little over P5 billion left to collect before they hit their annual target, the Port of Cebu is well on track in delivering “a sizeable collection surplus to the national treasury by yearend.”

ABAMS

Despite the success of their revenue generation efforts, the port continues to innovate to further improve its systems and procedures.

The port through its Piers and Inspection Division, recently launched the Automated Boarding Assignment Management System (ABAMS), a web-based system of assigning boarding teams to incoming foreign vessels.

“The System ensures fast and convenient boarding assignment, departing from traditional manual assignment using roulette,” read part of the port’s statement.

It added that this “homegrown innovation” features the automatic and random assignment of boarding teams, real-time updates on boarding assignments including personnel and vessel status, approval of requests by the Deputy District Collector for Operations, generation of electronic copy of assignment orders, automatic notification of assignments to members of the Boarding Team via short message service (SMS), and uploading of reports upon completion of boarding formalities.

According to the port, the system’s adoption here, “is in line with the vision of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for a digital Philippines and his directive to transition to a technology-enabled governance.”

“The Port of Cebu, with the guidance of Commissioner Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz, continues to implement good governance initiatives and employ automation and digital solutions in its systems and processes,” part of the statement read.

/dbs