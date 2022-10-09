‘Wala ko napriso ever’ – Mabatid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid has belied reports that she went to prison following a warrant of arrest issued against her for two counts of cyberlibel.

Mabatid took to social media on Sunday, Oct. 9 to dismiss posts circulating on the internet, alleging that she was jailed, and described them as ‘fake news.’

“Whatever is circulating in the news now is fake news. Purely harassment. Wala ko na priso ever (I have never been imprisoned),” Mabatid’s post read.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cebuano actor Richard Yap posted copies of a two-page, warrant of arrest issued against Mabatid.

Yap lodged cases of cyberlibel against Mabatid over the latter’s statements, accusing the former of using government funds in his bid for the Congressional seat for Cebu City’s North District.

He also filed cases against the former councilor over her claims that he had an illegitimate son.

Both allegations surfaced during the campaign period of the May 2022 Local and National elections.

Both Yap and Mabatid vied for a seat in the House of Representatives, representing Cebu City’s North District, but, they lost it to present Cebu City-North District Rep. Cutie Del Mar.

In the meantime, Mabatid said she would stand by with her pronouncements. She even challenged Yap again, albeit not mentioning his name in her post, to take a paternity test.

“Basta I will stand my ground nga di gyud ko ganahan og lalaki nga motalikod og anak. Walay bxxxg! DNA test na para mahuman. Truth will prevail, excited nako,” she added.

(For me, I will stand my ground that I don’t like a man who would turn his back on his son. He has no bxxls! Have a DNA test so that this can be over. The truth will prevail, I am so excited.)

Mabatid also warned those who continue to spread fake news made against her.

“Paabot lang gud mo gud coz truth will prevail. Nag news naman lang mo bahaw pa gyud ug sayop,” she added.

(You just wait because the truth will prevail. If you bring the news, it is old and it is also wrong.)

However, Mabatid, in her post did not disclose any details pertaining to the warrant of arrest.

Branch 271 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Taguig City issued a warrant of arrest against Mabatid.

It was dated Sept. 30, 2022, and signed by Assisting Judge Jaime Santiago.

Earlier reports stated that she had already posted bail before a Dumaguete City trial court.

