Cebuano designer wins big in UAE fashion show

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The name Harvey Cenit is making waves in the international fashion scene once again.

The Cebuano designer was named the champion in Season 3 of Fashion Factor, one of the largest fashion competitions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The first thing I want to say to the people who helped me is that I am grateful for giving me such respect. My self-belief will be improved by this award. I will guarantee you that I will continue to make more efforts in the future,” Cenit, who is currently based in UAE, wrote on his Facebook.

Cenit is currently the Head Couture Designer for UAE-based fashion house Al Aroosa Aniqah.

A native of Medellin town in northern Cebu, he graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu).

This is not the first time Cenit won an international award for his works. He was also named the Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year in The Filipino Times Awards 2016.

Cenit has created designs for famous personalities such as Broadway actress Lea Salonga, and beauty queens like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss World 2021 Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez, and Maria Gigante. /rcg

