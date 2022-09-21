American found dead inside yacht docked in Carmen cove

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An American national was found dead inside his yacht docked off the coasts of Carmen town, northern Cebu last Tuesday evening, September 20.

Police from Carmen confirmed receiving a dead person alarm around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Gary Lynn Heit.

Heit was a 79-year-old American national who had been living in his Catamaran yacht for 10 years with his live-in partner and their two children, police reports stated.

Initial investigations showed that the American had been bed-ridden due to diabetes three days before he died.

“He was last seen alive today at around 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon and discovered dead an hour later,” police said.

Heit’s yacht was moored a few meters off the coasts of Malbago Cove in Barangay Luyang, Carmen.

Police added that they found no indications of foul play in his death.

“His (Heit’s) bereaved family initially agreed not to bring him to his homeland but instead favored to bury him in the town’s cemetery,” they said.

Carmen is a third-class municipality located approximately 42 kilometers north of Cebu City.

