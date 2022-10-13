Have Your CCLEX RFID Installed and Reloaded Now!

For faster and smoother trips daily on the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), its management encourages motorists to make regular use of their RFID (radio frequency identification) by reloading it and urged those who have yet to get one to have theirs installed on their vehicles now.

Using an RFID cuts short your payment time at the toll booths, allowing you to enter and exit the expressway seamlessly.

But how exactly can you reload your CCLEX RFID accounts?

MPT Mobility, the digital innovation arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), developed the MPT DriveHub app to enable motorists to easily register or link their RFID account by simply scanning their CCLEX Card QR Code or inputting their CCLEX Card Number, or registering via email.

So what are you waiting for? Download the MPT DriveHub app today in Google Play: https://bit.ly/3NQWtA1 and App Store: https://apple.co/3ynQdKj

Motorists can also reload their CCLEX RFID accounts via cash, debit card, credit card, Maya, and Gcash by visiting the CCLEX Customer Service Centers located on both sides near the Toll Plaza.

The Customer Service Centers are open from 6AM to 9PM every day.

For those who have no RFID tags on their vehicles yet, they can also visit the Customer Service Centers. Walk-ins are accepted.

For faster installation, however, motorists are encouraged to register ahead here: https://mptc.outsystemsenterprise.com/ORRAS/. The RFID installation is for FREE.

CCLEX, an engineering feat and Cebu’s newest iconic landmark, is seen to not only ease traffic congestion in the metro but also spark socio-economic development in the province, according to a study by the University of San Carlos.

CCLEX, now considered the tallest and highest bridgeway structure in the country, is a project of CCLEC, in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.

CCLEC is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPTC, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), a publicly-listed infrastructure holding company and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.

MPTC is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines. The company’s expansion goals include establishing toll operations in the Visayas, other parts of the Philippines, and in neighboring countries, notably Vietnam, and Indonesia.

