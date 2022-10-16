‘Harry Potter’ stars honor late Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane: You made us a family’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Tom Felton paid tribute to late actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in the beloved “Harry Potter” film series, after he passed away yesterday, Oct. 14.

Radcliffe, who played the titular character Harry Potter, described Coltrane as an “incredible actor and a lovely man” while showing throwback moments of himself with Coltrane on his Instagram page today, Oct. 15.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” he told fans. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Radcliffe added that he considers himself “incredibly lucky” to have met and worked with Coltrane, as he expressed sadness over his former co-star’s passing.

For her part, Watson expressed admiration for Coltrane as she paid tribute to him on her Instagram Stories, also today. Watson played the Muggle-born Gryffindor Hermione in all “Harry Potter” films.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she said.

For Watson, it “made sense” that Coltrane played the half-giant Hagrid as he could “fill any space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you,” she addressed the late actor. “I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs.”

“You made us a family. Know you were that to us,” she added. “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Felton, who portrayed the character Draco Malfoy, meanwhile, recounted a fond memory of filming the first “Harry Potter” film, in his Instagram post today.

“One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared [and] looked after everyone around [him]. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly,” he narrated. “He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so in real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything.”

J.K. Rowling, the author of the book series on which the “Harry Potter” films were based, also honored Coltrane while showing a throwback moment of them together on her Twitter page today.

“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children,” she said.

Coltrane’s death was announced by his agent Belinda Wright in a statement yesterday. No cause of death was disclosed, but Wright expressed gratitude for the “care and diplomacy” of medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, central Scotland.

