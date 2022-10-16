Philippines’ Alexandra Mae Rosales captures 2022 Miss Supermodel Worldwide title

MANILA, Philippines—Alexandra Mae Rosales of the Philippines was crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide at the Leela Palace Hotel in Jaipur, India, on Oct. 15 (Oct. 16 in Manila).

She bested 16 other aspirants from different parts of the world to become the first Filipina to win the title.

Kaylee Roxanne Porteges Zwart of the Netherlands was named first runner-up spot, while Indonesia’s Nova Retalista was proclaimed second runner-up.

Sonia Alt Mansour of France and Alina Cheveleva of Kazakhstan rounded up the winners’ circle as third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

The competition also named continental winners—Rahel Zemen Gebremedhin from Ethiopia for Africa, Kelly Baez from Ecuador for the Americas, Wangpor Jitrana Kengkanna from Thailand for Asia, and Kelly Kangur from Estonia for Europe.

Curiously, the contest also proclaimed a continental winner for “Russia,” Kamilla Matyushklova from Belarus.

Rosales is a pageant veteran who finished second in the Miss Southeast Asia Ambassadress contest in Kulala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2015. She also joined the 2021 Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

The 26-year-old model from Laguna holds a Tourism degree from Malayan Colleges, and pursued further studies at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.