Book your Holiday Celebration Packages at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

The most wonderful time of the year is here!

This holiday season, we know you’ve got big celebrations to plan and organize. Whether it be for personal milestones, birthdays, or corporate events, Bayfront Hotel Cebu has several function rooms perfect for all your meaningful celebrations.

North Reclamation has 4 collapsible function rooms that can accommodate 30 persons up to a banquet of 250 persons. The Capitol Site has two function halls that can accommodate up to 224 persons each, and a roof deck with a pool that can be exclusively booked for a maximum of 50 persons.

Our rates start at Php 600 per head, minimum of 30 persons and you get exclusive use of the venue for 4 hours, PA Sound System, and waived corkage fees for Lechon and Cake on top of a sumptuous Lunch or Dinner Buffet.

Our Buffet consists of 1 salad or soup, 1 noodles or vegetable, plain rice, 1 dessert, seasonal fruits, 3 main courses (pork, chicken & fish), and served with one round of iced tea. Our packages are completely customizable and we have upgrades too if you wish to add Action Stations like Lechon Belly, Prawn Tempura, and more! The more variety, the merrier!







Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s calendar is slowly filling up with festive events. For the month of December, we only have a few function rooms left available.



Don’t let this affordable opportunity slip through your fingers! Let’s bring your dream celebrations to life here at Bayfront Hotel Cebu.

For inquiries on our Food and Venue packages for exclusive events, you may reach us at +63 32 230 6777 for our North Reclamation Branch and +6332 505 3333 for our Capitol Site Branch.

