Wawa Bridge collapse: ‘Overloading’ blamed

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao of Bayambang town in Pangasinan province on Friday said two overloaded trucks caused the collapse of the Carlos P. Romulo Bridge (also known as Wawa Bridge) on Thursday afternoon, October 20.

In a videotaped statement posted on Facebook, Quiambao cited the initial investigation conducted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Quiambao said four people, who were onboard the two trucks, were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully, the four passengers/drivers are all safe. We are grateful because there were no casualties,” she said.

In a radio interview, Quiambao said the bridge’s capacity was 20 tons but the two trucks carried a combined load of 40 to 50 tons.

The bridge traverses the Agno River and connects the villages of Wawa and San Vicente in the town.

Quiambao said the DPWH and the provincial government will build a temporary pathway or footbridge while the damaged bridge is being fixed.

“Our utmost priority is the safety of the affected residents,” Quiambao said.

According to her, they would provide free transportation from Barangay San Vicente to the Bayambang Municipal Hall and vice versa for affected students, workers, and individuals.

She also asked the public to avoid going to the bridge or near the bridge.

