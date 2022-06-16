Overloading caused Bohol bridge to collapse, says report

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Overloading caused the Borja Bridge in Catigbian, Bohol to collapse.

An official report from the Provincial Engineer’s Office of Bohol said that overloading caused the collapse of the Borja Bridge in Barangay Alegria, Catigbian, Bohol, on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022.

The steel bridge collapsed when a dump truck carrying wet sand passed through the bridge.

In an incident report signed by Bohol Provincial Engineer Camilo Gasatan, it was found out that the 12-wheeler dump truck weighed more than the allowed passer weight of the bridge.

“The said dump truck is a 12-wheeler double i-beam truck with a weight estimate of 8 tons and loaded with 24 cubic meter wet sand with a weight estimate of at least 38.4 tons or a total weight of 46.4 tons,” reads a portion of the report.

The maximum capacity of the Borja Bridge, the office said, is 20 tons. The report, however, did not say how old the bridge is.

A copy of the said incident report was shared by the Provincial Government of Bohol in its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, June 16.

The dump truck was owned by the Alturas Group of Company and was heading to Sagbayan, Bohol.

Police in the town confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The driver of the dump truck was also unharmed.

Motorists and commuters were advised to take an alternative route, which is the Alegria-Baang Road then turn left to Liboron Road then to Triple Union Road in Catigbian, Bohol.

This is the second incident of a bridge collapsing in Bohol this year.

Last April 27, the Old Clarin Bridge in Loay town collapsed, killing several individuals.

Overloading was also seen as the reason for the collapse.

The new Clarin Bridge has since been opened to the public.

