Authorities searching for alleged hit-and-run driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities are now looking for the driver of an automobile who reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in uptown Cebu City on Wednesday, October 19.

The complainant was a bank manager, identified as Adolfo ‘Butch’ Laudit III, who told authorities that a Suzuki Ertiga hit him on the elbow while he was walking along Juana Osmeña Street on Wednesday.

Laudit already filed a report of the incident before the Abellana Police Station. He also provided other information including the plate number of the vehicle in question.

According to the police blotter Laudit, the incident occurred between 8:33 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

The bank manager was walking on his way to work via Juana Osmeña Street on Wednesday. Shortly after making way for a fellow pedestrian on the sidewalk, an incoming automobile hit his right elbow that was exposed to the road.

The impact caused Laudit’s elbow to swell slightly.

Laudit said he tried to stop the driver in order to identify who hit him.

“I told him: “You hit me. And we need to settle this” but he did not cooperate, he just drove off. I tried to stop him from speeding away, but I had to let go as it was already unsafe,” Laudit said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said he decided to report the incident to “teach the driver a lesson to respect pedestrians on the road.’”

Abellana police continue investigate Laudit’s case as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

‘Hit and run’ suspect gets amicable settlement from two victims, walks free

Hit-and-run driver, drags motorcycle stuck under his SUV to his home 2 km away, nabbed

Hit and run motorcycle rider in Carcar incident still unidentified

/dcb