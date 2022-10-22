Person of Interest in killing of couple identified; crime is drug related, say cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police have identified a person of interest (POI) in the killing of a couple, whose bodies were found lying in grassy part of Sitio Upper Greenbelt in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City on Friday, Oct. 21.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that investigators of the Labangon Police Station, were focusing on this person of interest because this was allegedly a drug personality whom victims, Pinky Jane Cediño of Sitio Gimelina in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City and her live-in partner, James Gimenez, were allegedly affiliated with.

Based on the initial investigation, Parilla said that the victims allegedly failed to remit the drug proceeds to this POI, which, perhaps, triggered the commission of the crime.

This POI is allegedly a drug personality who was also previously arrested for possessing illegal drug paraphernalia by the Mambaling Police Station.

Parilla begged off from disclosing further information of the POI pending the ongoing investigation.

Parilla further said that the two victims were previously jailed for drug offenses — Cediño was jailed last March 15, 2016, for possession of illegal drugs.

Her live-in-partner, Gimenez, was also arrested twice.

Parilla said the first time was on Sept. 21, 2017 for possession and selling of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms and the second one was on Feb. 25, 2022, where Gimenez was arrested for similar drug offenses.

Based on the police investigation, Parilla said that Cediño received several death threats before they were killed in a grassy area in Sitio Upper Greenbelt.

He said that there was also a big possibility that the victims were shot in the area with a still undetermined firearm since there was no sign of struggle.

“In the place where they were found, didto sad gipusil. Prior sa incident, they were seen walking in this area. Giatngan. It was planned,” Parilla said.

(In the place where they were found, they were shota and killed there. Prior to the incident, they were seen walking in this area. Somebody was waiting to ambush them. It was planned.)

