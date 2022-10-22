CIT-U Baby Wild Kittens welcome back suspended coach with narrow win over Baby Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wild Kittens welcomed back head coach Edsel Vallena from a two-game suspension by tripping the University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 68-64, in their Cesafi high school game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Vallena was suspended due to an incident between him and USJ-R Baby Jaguars head coach Edito Salacut last week.

The two coaches shook hands and reconciled on Saturday, to end their feud.

It can be recalled that Vallena was suspended after allegedly challenging USJ-R Baby Jaguars head coach Edito Salacut to a fistfight. He was also fined P10,000 and had to serve four hours of community service.

“Ang nahitabo gud ubos kaayo ang morale sa mga bata. Among gibuhat, amo gi uplift ilahang morale ug dako kaayo nakong pasalamat nga ni resulta jud ug daog ang among pagpaningkamot. Lipay sad ko nga nakabalik nako, said Vallena.

Niel John Castro led the Wild Kittens’ offense with 18 markers, while Laurence Mangubat added 16.

John Aaron Baltazar tallied 17 for UCLM, while Zyldjone Asuncion added 16 in their losing stand.

CIT-U led by as many as 24 points 53-29 in the third period.

However, Asuncion and Baltazar combined for a 12-2 run after nailing four triples that put them within fours, 61-66.

Despite the run, the Wildkittens remained composed and managed to stretch their lead through crucial free throws and hang on until the final buzzer. /rcg

