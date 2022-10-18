Cesafi warns ill-tempered coaches, players: Behave or face penalties

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) deputy commissioner Danny Duran is reminding coaches and players to keep their composure in games to avoid being slapped with fines and suspensions.

This comes after the league on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, fined Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats head coach Edsel Vallena and imposed a two-game suspension for allegedly challenging University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars head coach Edito Salacut to a fist fight after their game last on Saturday, October 15, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars went on to defeat the Wildcats, 83-66.

“We always remind them the coaches and team captains before each of their games about the consequences of violating the league’s rules. There will always be a penalty for their negative behavior on the court,” Duran said.

Duran said fines were doubled this season for a reason.

“From P5,000, we doubled the penalty to P10,000, so they will learn how to behave and act accordingly,” said Duran.

Vallena was slapped with a P10,000 fine, plus a two-game suspension and four hours of community service, the highest penalty a coach can get for violating the league’s rules.

According to Duran, Vallena was penalized for his unsportsmanlike behavior.

Duran said Vallena should pay the fine to the Cesafi treasurer and render his four-hour community service in order for him to be able return to coaching in the league.

Duran said the decision to fine Vallena is backed by accounts from table officials, including league official Isidro Aguelo Jr., who can testify that Vallena indeed challenged Salacut to a fist fight.

“Naa man gyud trash talk ginagmay kada duwa, pero nabikil lang gyud siguro to siya mao nanghagit na siya ug sumbagay,” said Aguelo.

/bmjo

