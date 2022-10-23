Perez of Talisay triathlon group tops Ironkids PH girls’ 11-12 category in Subic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christy Ann Perez of the Go for Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) once again proved her dominance in the Ironkids Philippines after bagging the girls’ 11-12 years old title on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Subic Bay Free Port in Zambales.

Perez, who also topped the same race and same category of the Ironkids Philippines on last Aug. 6’s race in Mactan Newtown, clocked in 29 minutes and 58 seconds to rule the category for the second straight edition. She finished her swim within 04:01, while her bike split time was 14:23, and clocked in 11:34 in her run.

Trailing her was Kyla Louise Bulaga at second place with 30:52 official time, while Samantha Hodges rounded off the top three finishers in the girls 11-12 years old after she breasted the finish line in 31:22.

Perez’s teammate, Kenshie Luke Cabando settled for fourth place in the boys 11-12 years old with the time of 28:44. Nathan Fabie Arellano topped the category in 27:53, followed by Diego Jose Dimayuga at second place in 27:54, and Miro Habana at third in 28:33.

Another young triathlete from the Go for Gold-TLTG, Carron Paulter Cañas earned a podium finish in yesterday’s race. This is after Cañas finished third in the boys 13-14 years old with the time of 37:01. The category’s champion was Peter Sancho Del Rosario who finished the race in 36:11, while Darell Johnson Bada placed second in 36:33.

The rest of the winning triathletes in yesterday’s Ironkids Philippines race were Chris Donovan Lacuna (6-8 years old), Athena Masadao (6-8 years old), Pio Mishael Latonio (9-10), Alaina Bouffaut (9-10), and Maria Celinda Raagas (13-14).

The race yesterday was a prelude to the ALVEO 5150 Triathlon and Go for Gold Sprint in Subic Bay today, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

/dbs