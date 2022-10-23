Tex-a-Kote routs CE-4 Epoxseal, logs 3rd win in Architects + Engineers hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tex-a-Kote Island Premium Paints logged their third straight win by defeating Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal, 75-55, in the Architects + Engineers Island Premium Paints Cup 2022 last Oct. 21, 2022, at the Metrosports Gym.

The Tex-a-Kote remains unbeaten at 3-0 (win-loss) in Group B’s team standings, while CE-4 Epoxseal suffered their third straight defeat.

Jaylord Maisling led Tex-a-Kote with 23 points, while teammates Domingo Oppus Jr. had 13 markers, and Roland Ceniza chipped in 12 points.

Arnel Bariga led the losing squad with 19 points, Noel Masin tallied 10 points, and Carlos Cena adding 13.

In Group A, the Architects-Sugbu-Super Kinis scored their second win in three games by routing their fellow architects, the Architects-Cebu Prima, 51-33.

Michael Judilla and Cris Matunog tandem tow Architects-Sugbu to victory by scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Dexsel Caadan and Alvin John Rival both chipped in eight points for the winning squad.

Meanwhile, Zach Go led the losing squad with his 12-point outing.

In the other Group B game, Civil Engineers-1 Concretobond logged their first victory in three games by beating the Architects-Mactan Colorquick, 88-49.

James Cabardo exploded for 25 points, while teammates Fernando Silapan and Dexy John Suico contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Sokrates Nagel gave a 32-point performance for the losing squad but this still fell short as his team remained winless in three games.

