Magis Eagles girls team starts Cesafi volleyball campaign with a win against Lady Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles girls volleyball team had a rousing start in their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) girls volleyball campaign by beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, 25-15, 23-25, and 25-21, on Saturday, at the USP-F covered court.

The Cesafi indoor volleyball tournament’s junior division officially kicked off yesterday, Oct. 22, and will run until Nov. 20, 2022.

The Magis Eagles girls volleyball team started the first set with a huge lead, 25-15, but the Lady Jaguars bounced back and owned the second set, 25-23. The Magis Eagles fought back and won the third set, 25-21.

The Magis Eagles girls volleyball team is comprised of Sweet Kimberly Varron, Jerusha Chris Atay, Elysa Quesio, Julianne Wilson Yu, Franci Wayne Yu, Joanneesse Gabrielle PErez, Ashley Nicole Carsano, Samantha Kiara Tatad, Freya Margaretta Elderfield, Dylan Danaiah Cedeño, Maile Paz Salang, Adrianna Eliz Menchavez, Andrea Tan Chun Bing, and Bhreana Tan Chun Bing.

Calling the shots on the sideline is head coach Jamel Jamel Macasamat with assistant coaches Clyve Tumulak and Michelle Simbajon, while the team’s physical therapist is Kat Ariola.

Contrastingly, the Magis Eagles’ boys volleyball team suffered a loss in the hands of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 18-25, 20-25, also on Saturday.

The Magis Eagles eyes win No. 2 on Oct. 30, 2022 against the newcomers, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, at 1:30 PM, while the Lady Jaguars will try to bounce back by taking on the former on Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the same venue.

/dbs