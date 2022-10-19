Ex-PSL 21-U stars lead UV to second straight win in Cesafi men’s basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U stars towed the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to its second straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) college basketball tourney after obliterating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 87-61, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fresh from their lopsided win against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors,91-64, last Sunday, the Green Lancers demolished the Wild Cats after leading as much as 30 points, 59-29, in the final period.

They are now 2-0 in the team standings of the college division, while the Wildcats dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) record.

UV’s Paul John Taliman led the scoring with 12 points.

But what’s more impressive was four of the Green Lancers’ newest recruits, former PSL 21-U stars scored double-digits in their dominant win.

Bukidnon Cowboys’ leading scorers Kent Ivor Salarda and Ivan Clark Alsola scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Former Kapatagan Buffalo, Marchie Sabanto had 10 markers, while ex-Consolacion Sarok Weaver Rovello Robles tallied 11 points.

From the get-go, the Green Lancers established a commanding 17-point lead, 23-6, after the first period, with Robles and Salarda dictating the offense.

Without their head coach Edsel Vallena who is currently serving a two-game suspension due to ‘unsportsmanlike behavior,’ the Wildcats’ demise in the hands of the Green Lancers was inevitable.

The Green Lancers continued to exploit the Wildcats’ weak defense which resulted to a 26-point lead, 48-24, after the first half.

They went on establishing a 30-point lead, 59-29, their biggest in the third period.

The Wildcats tried to retaliate with a short scoring run in the fourth period which cut the lead to 23, but clearly wasn’t enough to douse the Green Lancers’ blazing offense.

UV will try to stretch its winning streak on Saturday as it takes on the University of the Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers at 5 p.m. at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats eyes to end their back-to-back losing skid against the USC Warriors also on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

/dcb