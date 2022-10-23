Basketball Chiefs, Hype log wins in MGBL tournament
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basketball Chiefs and Hype scored big wins in the 18-under division in last Saturday evening’s Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) hoopla at the Minglanilla sports complex, south Cebu.
The Basketball Chiefs logged their first win in two games after routing Salinas Saints, 59-34, with John Arman Alvarez leading the team with 10 points. Salinas Saints remained winless after two games.
In the other under-18 game, Hype defeated Sibac, 65-37. Jayver Palco tallied 14 markers to lead Hype to their second straight win in two games, while Sibac suffered their first loss in two games.
In the 15-under division, Tulay Seabzz earned win No. 2 by beating S. Fernandez Optical, 67-41. Aaron Abellinida scored 11 points to lead Sulay Seabzz.
Meanwhile, the visiting Balamban squad earned their first win by manhandling the Alphas, 47-29, in the other 15-under game. Ruffy Clarin scored 10 points for the winning squad.
On the other hand, Talisay City Ballers earned their first in two games in the 15-under division game by beating Basketball Chiefs, 58-36. Krstcryll Da Silva scored 11 points to lead Talisay City Ballers.
In the 13-under action, Tulay Seabzz beat the Vanguards,50-28, while Balamban Kraken edged Linao, 55-34.
In last Friday’s games, Pinggan Slasher beat Spydas, 58-28 in the 15-under division at the Velpal covered court in Minglanilla, while Talisay City Ballers put on a lopsided win against Prolific, 112-56.
