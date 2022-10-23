Magis Eagles high school team outlasts CEC Dragons, gets win No. 2 in Sunday’s Cesafi game

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles logged their second straight win in the Cesafi high school division by nipping the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 94-82, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Michael Asoro exploded for 23 points to lead the Magis Eagles, while Batang Gilas member Jared Bahay chipped in 15 markers and Jelomar Rota scored 13.

Lybron James Lamo and Jan Roluna both had 21 points in the Dragons’ losing effort.

The game was closely fought, especially in the first half, with both teams tying the game numerous times, but the Magis Eagles sealed it with a 52-51, lead, heading into halftime.

The Magis Eagles stretched their lead to double-possession, 79-75, midway in the third period through the efforts of Asoro and Rafael Arradaza.

The Magis Eagles then unleashed a 12-2 scoring run from Miguel Dosayla, Asoro and Alden Paul Cainglet’s efforts, resulting in a 13-point lead, 91-78.

While trailing, the Dragons suffered numerous turnovers and missed shots which contributed to their inevitable defeat.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters demolished the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 99-46, in the other high school game.

On the other hand the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers beat the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 88-75.

/dbs