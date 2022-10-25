Bb. Pilipinas Roberta Tamondong aims to bag elusive Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino queens have amassed titles from the most important beauty pageants in the world, as well as lesser-known competitions. But the country still has not captured the “golden crown” from the Miss Grand International contest. Binibining Pilipinas Roberta Tamondong hopes to be the first Filipina to finally earn the elusive distinction.

The Thailand-based global tilt’s 10th edition this year gathered 68 delegates from all over the world, who all took part in a series of activities and preliminary competitions in Indonesia, leading to the coronation night in Jakarta on Oct. 25.

Before flying to our southern neighbor, Tamondong spoke with the Inquirer at a send-off press conference hosted for her and fellow Bb. Pilipinas queens Gabrielle Basiano and Chelsea Fernandez at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City.

Basiano finished in the Top 20 of the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt, while Fernandez advanced to the Top 15 and won the “head-to-head” challenge in the Miss Globe contest in Albania. Both ladies were aiming for back-to-back wins for the Philippines as the 2021 winners in those international pageants are their Bb. Pilipinas predecessors Cinderella Faye Obeñita and Maureen Montagne, respectively.

Tamondong’s mission is to record the Philippines’ first victory in the Miss Grand International pageant. Being the first Filipino winner of an international competition is not something new to her because she scored the country’s first win in the Miss Eco Teen International contest held in Egypt in 2020.

“I’m a person who’s very dedicated, very eager to reach her dreams. One of my dreams is to bag us the first ever crown at Miss Grand International, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to bring home that crown and give honor and pride to our country,” she told the Inquirer.

The highest placement for Filipino representatives in the Miss Grand International pageant were the first runner-up finishes of Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020. Tamondong said her two predecessors told her “to just have fun, and to work on my ‘pasarela.’ Whatever your advocacy is, just follow your heart.”

Tamondong also said she observed from the two earlier queens how important it is to conserve her energy. “There are times that you feel burnt out. But do what you love to do authentically, and you will glow from within and you’ll have that winning glow for the coronation night,” she shared.

To prepare for her biggest battle to date, Tamondong maximized her training. “I try to be as optimistic as I can be, with the help of my personality development training, and also my mentors at Aces and Queens [pageant camp] for helping me with my [question-and-answer]. It has helped me so much with my growth as a woman and as a person who’s competing and representing our country,” she said.

Tamondong said she hopes to use the platform of the Miss Grand International pageant to raise awareness on environmental protection, and also to push for the prevention of violence against women and children in areas of conflict around the world.

