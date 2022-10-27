After Korean Air incident, Mactan Cebu airport resumes 24/7 operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Approximately four days after its operations got paralyzed due to a jet that overshot the runway, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is back to operating 24/7.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) made the announcement at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

“The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority is pleased to announce that the Mactan-Cebu International Airport is back to its 24/7 operations,” said MCIAA.

Operations at the country’s second-busiest gateway were only limited to daytime flights between Oct. 25 and Thursday evening, Oct. 27 after Korean Air flight KE631 overshot the runway last Sunday, Oct. 23.

Flights were only allowed to take off and land between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. as the incident damaged several runway lights.

In the meantime, MCIAA, the state body co-managing Mactan airport, continue to remind passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for the status of their flights.

Investigations are still ongoing to shed light as to why Korean Air flight KE631, an Airbus 330 jet, overshot the runway amid heavy rains last Sunday. /rcg

