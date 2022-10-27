SM Seaside City Cebu kicks off “winter magic” Christmas experience

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at SM Seaside City Cebu with the ceremonial lighting of its winter-themed Christmas tree and decorations at the Mountain Wing Atrium last October 21, 2022.

In addition to the towering Christmas tree, SM Seaside Cebu also displayed life-size caricatures of polar bears and penguins and decked out its halls with sparkling lights and glimmering decorations.

“Because we’ve missed you these past two years, we promise to bring back a truly magical experience in every one of our 80 malls nationwide, especially here at SM Seaside,” SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Marketing Jon Jon San Augustin said during his welcoming speech.





Aside from lighting up SM Seaside’s Christmas pieces, the mall will also be launching a series of memorable Christmas activations throughout the season. These activations will include augmented reality, choirs, and flash mobs, as well as sale events and Christmas markets.

The Sy-led mall is also continuing its annual tradition, the Bears of Joy, which features a family of bears for people to keep and collect. For every bear bought, San Augustin said, another will be donated to a community charity. For Seaside, the mall will donate the Bears of Joy to the kids of Parian Drop-in Center.

“Christmas is all about the spirit of giving; giving back our blessings to the community, to those with less, to our families, friends and loved ones. Give a small gift, your time, your attention and your laughter this holiday season. There’s no better place to do this than at SM Seaside,” San Augustin said.

Ice up the magic this holiday season at SM Seaside City Cebu as they bring you a one-of-a-kind WINTER MAGIC Christmas experience.

Every Wednesday, Friday to Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., mall goers will get the chance to meet the Incredible Igloo Pals, and Santa Claus every Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s no better place to shop for gifts and prepare for the holidays than at SM Seaside City Cebu. So come on down and enjoy all the holiday cheer!

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00 pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance, and the Pick-up point is at Seaview Wing Entrance.

GRABCAR: Get P50 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride to and from SM Seaside City Cebu by using the promo code: SMSEASIDE50

For more deals and promos, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.