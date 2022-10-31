2 boys accused of killing tanod in Naga, Cebu using ‘tari sa manok’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fistfight among groups of minors in Naga City, southern Cebu ended in tragedy last Sunday, October 30.

The Naga City Police Station confirmed that they detained two boys, both age 17-years-old, for reportedly killing a barangay tanod (village watchman in English) using a rooster’s gaff (tari sa manok in Cebuano).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon of Naga City Police Station identified the victim as Danilo Alerta Sr.

Citing initial investigations, Caadlawon said Alerta, 57, tried to stop a fight among two groups of teenagers in Purok 1, Sitio Ardonix, Barangay Taghaguimit at past 1 a.m. on Sunday.

However, two of the boys turned against him and allegedly stabbed him in the chest twice.

Alerta was rushed to the hospital but physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Caadlawon said a hot pursuit operation ensued at around 9 a.m. that day that led to enforcers to the whereabouts of the minors involved in the deadly incident.

RELATED STORIES

Suspect in hacking septuagenarian in Naga City nabbed

100 watchmen to be deployed in Naga City schools

/dcb