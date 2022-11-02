‘Makonsensiya tawun mo’: Suspects in bloody hacking of couple in Compostela remain unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Compostela town, northern Cebu continue to investigate the killing of a couple in a secluded area there last Monday, October 31, 2022.

Police Lt. Andrew Montesclaros Rellanos, chief of the Compostela Police Station, said they have yet to identify the suspects who hacked to death Cecelio Camanse Depositario and his wife Aicel along the road in Purok 1, Barangay Dapdap.

Rellanos on Wednesday, November 2 also said they have yet to determine the motive behind the couple’s death.

“Akong ipasalig kaninyo nga subsub among imbestigasyon ug sa pagkakarun, wala pa tay nakuhang motibo kung unsa gyud nahitabo, nganong gibuhatan sila sa ingon,” said Rellanos.

Meanwhile, the police station chief also said they are also looking at the possibility that the crime may have stemmed from road rage.

“Tungod sa kamingaw sa lugar, basin ug road rage ni. Basin lang,” Rellanos said.

In the meantime, investigators from Compostela Police Station continue to gather more background information on the victims, from their relatives, friends, and workplaces, in the hopes of getting leads.

Rellanos, in addition, appealed not only to the community to help them in solving the case, but also to the suspects, whom they believed escaped on board a motorcycle.

“Ug kinsa tong nagbuhat aning karumal-dumal nga pagpanigbas ug sak rimen, makonsensiya tawun mo kung walay sala ang magtiayon (kaninyo). Buutan man to mga tawo. Makonsensiya mo,” he said.

The Depositarios were found lifeless on the road in Purok 1, Brgy. Dapdap, Compostela past 7 p.m. last Monday, October 31. The victims were residents of the neighboring city of Danao.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located around 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

