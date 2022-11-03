Cebu School of Chess to hold 16 under tournament this month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu School of Chess will hold a two-day 16-under woodpushing tournament on Nov. 26 to 27, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The Cebu School of Chess 16 under tournament is organized by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap who also founded the Cebu School of Chess in 2014.

According to IM Yap, they are expecting over a hundred young woodpushers to compete in the tournament since they are letting non-members of their group to compete.

“We’re expecting 80 to 100 players. The last time we organized a tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, we were able to draw 90 players. This is one of our several chess tournaments organized this year, but others were exclusive to Cebu School of Chess members, but this one includes non-members, so it’s going to be an exciting tournament,” said IM Yap.

What makes this tournament unique and challenging at the same time is the inclusion of a one-round Infinitum Chess in the nine-round competition.

Infinitum Chess is a unique chess variant that utilizes a semi-10×10 board with standard chess pieces which has six pawns on each side while it has a special piece, the wizard.

Cebuano chess patron, Boojie Lim introduced this variant in Cebu in the early 2000s and was recently re-introduced to the local chess community last July.

“The tournament will have one Infinitum round so we can introduce this variant to the young players. It was also because one of our sponsors, Mitch Vergara, a US-based Cebuano chess player encouraged us to include one round of Infinitum Chess for added challenge and to introduce it to the participants,” added IM Yap.

Joining the tournament will be the 31 woodpushers of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters which IM Yap serves as the team’s head coach.

The champion of this tournament pockets P3,000 plus a trophy, while the second placer gets P2,000, and P1,000 for the third placer, each will receive a medal.

The fourth to fifth placers will get P500 plus a medal, while the top 12-under and the top 10-under will each receive P1,000 and a trophy each. Also, the top female player will receive P1,000 and a trophy.

The registration fee is pegged at P250 and to join the tournament, contact IM Yap on his Facebook page or his phone number at 09776864660.

