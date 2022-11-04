Police warn public against group of gay thieves



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abellana police are warning the public against a group of gay thieves who they say is already operating in Cebu City.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of Abellana Police Station, relayed this warning after a 59-year-old German, a certain Anton, was victimized by three gays who approached him while he was walking along Apitong Street in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

One of the gays, identified as Edwin Sanchez, 27, was later arrested by the victim.

Tagsip said while Anton was on his way to his hotel after doing a personal errand on Thursday dawn, the three gays approached him and offered a body massage which Anton refused.

While the two were distracting Anton, the other suspect was slowly taking his cellular phone placed in his back pocket.

When Anton noticed that his phone worth P80,000 was missing, he immediately ran after the suspects.

Luckily, he was able to collar Edwin.

Anton also sought help from a security guard who called the Abellana police.

Police, later on, recovered Anton’s phone through its Apple finder in Sitio Cabantan in Barangay Luz.

“For the past few months naa tay gina-monitor nga naay mga complaints nga mga ingon ana pero wala gud mi-report sa atong station so far and then we’re very grateful nga at least nadakpan kaning grupo sa mga ‘mahuyang’ nga nakapamiktima,” Tagsip said.

He further assured the public that this remains an isolated case and that they have not monitored a big group of individuals using a similar modus in the city.

He further encouraged the public to immediately report to the police any criminal activities so that they can verify and solve the same immediately.

Edwin is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station. /rcg

